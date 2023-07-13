A site has been found for a new arts school in the Medway towns, following the impending closure of a university campus.

Mid Kent College has agreed the lease for its new Medway School of Arts at The Sail and Colour Loft in The Historic Dockyard, Chatham, with students starting courses this September.

It comes as the final students leave the University of Creative Arts (UCA) campus in Rochester this summer before its closure.

Former students at UCA in Rochester included Dame Zandra Rhodes, Karen Millen and Tracey Emin.