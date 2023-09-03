Arrest after woman fatally struck by car
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman who was struck by a car in Kent.
Police said two pedestrians were hit by a red Ford Fiesta in Church Hill, Charing Heath, at about 21:25 BST on Saturday.
The woman was taken to hospital where she later died, with a child also taken to hospital with "non-serious injuries".
A man held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.
Kent Police has asked anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
