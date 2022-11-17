Irish road tolls to rise to 'maximum level'
At a glance
Road toll charges will rise on all but one route across Ireland
The increase is linked with the rate of inflation
Authorities say revenue will go towards road maintenance and operational costs
Toll charges on roads in the Republic of Ireland are set to rise to their "maximum level" in January.
Prices are linked to the rate of inflation between August 2021 and August 2022, which rose by 8.6%.
The price rise affects 10 toll roads across the country, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.
The Dublin Port Tunnel will not be affected by the increases.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which operates two of the toll roads, said the revenue would go towards road maintenance and operations, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, external
The other eight tolls are operated under a public private partnership model.
Drivers on the M1 motorway, which makes up the main route from Belfast to Dublin south from the border, will see prices rise by 10 cents (9p).
Price rises vary across the rest of the road network.