Cannabis factory found in HMOs crackdown
A crackdown on households of multiple occupancy led to the discovery of a cannabis factory.
North Northamptonshire Council said it targeted 76 private properties in the East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough areas with the police.
As well as the cannabis factory, four were discovered to be unlicensed, and four were still being investigated.
Mark Rowley, from the authority, said the council would "tackle those landlords that choose to ignore the law".
The council said 68 of the homes investigated were houses of multiple occupancy (HMO) that did not require a licence because of their size.
It defines an HMO, external as a private house with shared facilities where bedrooms are rented separately by at least three tenants.
'A relief'
HMOs of five or more tenants need to be licenced and landlords can face fines up to £30,000 if they were operating without a licence.
Mr Rowley, the Conservative-led authority's executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said HMOs need to be "properly managed moving forward to ensure the safety of tenants which is paramount".
Paul Cash, from Northamptonshire Police, said the work on HMOs with the council allows the force identify criminal activity and safeguard any vulnerable people.
He said the cannabis factory, found at a home in Kettering, was "being investigated".
"I’m sure its removal is a relief to all who will have been affected by it," he said.
