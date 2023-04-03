A man is in hospital after suffering "serious" injuries in an assault in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the Esso petrol station, in Nuthall Road, Whitemoor, at about 05:45 BST on Sunday after a man in his 20s entered the shop.

The victim remains in hospital, but police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is under way, with police looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information on the assault.