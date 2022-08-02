A facility where agricultural waste would be turned into fuel has been proposed for a former World War Two military air base in Easter Ross.

Acorn Bioenergy plans to build the anaerobic digestion plant on land at Fearn Aerodrome.

Parts of the site near Balintore are already an industrial estate.

The plant would be part of a larger scheme involving similar sites in Moray and Aberdeenshire which would convert biogas into biomethane to power vehicles and provide heating.

Highland Council has been notified of the Fearn proposals in advance of a planning application being submitted.

Five digestion tanks have been proposed.

Fearn Aerodrome was built for the RAF before being taken over by the Royal Navy in 1942 for use as a torpedo training school.

It was also a base for squadrons of Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm Fairey Barracuda torpedo bombers.