A deflating party balloon that fell into the sea was mistaken for a hang-glider, the coastguard has said.

A member of the public dialled 999 just before 13:00 BST to report the sighting off Llanddulas, Conwy county.

Rescue teams from Llandudno and Rhyl hurried to the scene and RNLI lifeboats were launched.

Holyhead Coastguard said the balloon might have come down quickly, confusing the witness who was viewing it from a distance.