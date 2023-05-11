Funeral appeal for relatives after woman's death
Published
An appeal has been launched to try to find surviving relatives or friends of an elderly woman so her funeral can be arranged.
Gwendoline Robinson, 77, had lived in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, for the past few years, the city council said.
Previously she lived in the Blakenhall and East Park areas of the city.
Relatives or anyone with information on family members is asked to contact the authority's court of protection team.
