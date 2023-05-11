Police have launched an appeal after a group of men assaulted a man in a car.

The victim, who was in a black Suzuki, was left with serious injuries to his head and hands after the attack in Great Bookham High Street, Surrey, at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

Two men, pictured in CCTV images, are being sought by Surrey Police, a force spokesman said.

Insp James Green said: “We would like to speak to these men as we believe they may be able to help our investigation and I would urge you to please get in touch if you recognise them.”