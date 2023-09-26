The government's free period product scheme has come under fire from a supermarket boss who said the current system was "clearly not efficient" and "not working".

Channel Islands Co-operative Society CEO Mark Cox said the company could help the government improve its scheme.

A range of locations, including public toilets and government buildings, across Jersey provide free sanitary products as part of the scheme.

In exchange for the free provisions, the government reversed its decision to remove a 5% goods and services tax (GST) on sanitary products in Jersey.