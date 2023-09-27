Rainfall may have caused road to collapse
At a glance
A part of Little Melton Road in Hethersett has collapsed
Norfolk County Council said heavy rainfall and land saturation were possible causes
The council hoped to permanently repair the road once the affected landowner had been identified
Heavy rainfall may have caused a road to partially collapse, Norfolk County Council (NCC) said.
A part of Little Melton Road in Hethersett, Norfolk has been fenced off due to subsidence.
The council said it was investigating the cause with land saturation also a possibility.
It hoped to permanently repair the road once it had identified the landowner.
A NCC spokesperson added: "We are currently putting in place additional measures to ensure the safety of road users along Little Melton Road, including additional fencing and barriers as well as further signage and lighting."
Kathryn Cross, the Conservative district councillor for Hethersett said she first noticed the subsidence on Sunday.
"I’ve been liaising with the county council to find out about road safety," she said.
"There clearly needs to be remedial work and permanent fencing in future. We certainly don’t want motorists, pedestrians or cyclists falling into the pond.
"It’s particularly dangerous, especially at night and who knows what weather we’ll get this winter."
The subsidence occurred close to the home of the Crusaders Rugby Club.
Ms Cross said she worried the road would become busy, particularly on match days.
