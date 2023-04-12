Man jailed for making racist gestures at Leeds United game
At a glance
David Ellis, 39, from York, pleaded guilty to making racist gestures at Elland Road stadium
Footage of Ellis making gestures at the Leeds Utd v Aston Villa match on 2 October 2022 was shared on social media and was seen by police
Ellis has been jailed for 16 weeks
West Yorkshire Police said racism at football matches will not be tolerated
A man who admitted making racist gestures at a Leeds United match has been jailed for 16 weeks.
David Ellis, 39, of Pottery Lane, York, was filmed making the gestures during a fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road on 2 October 2022.
The footage was shared on social media, where it was seen by police officers, and an investigation was launched.
Det Sgt Rob Kennerley from West Yorkshire Police said the force "always takes reports of hate crime seriously".
Police enquiries led to Ellis, who was supporting Leeds Utd, being identified.
He was convicted of a public order offence and of failing to comply with a previous order that banned him from attending football matches.
Det Sgt Kennerley said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis for his abhorrent behaviour and hope it sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated at football matches or in any other walks of life.
“As we have seen with this incident, other fans will rightly take exception to this type of behaviour and are prepared to challenge it as completely unacceptable."
Ellis appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 6 April where he was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
