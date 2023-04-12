A man who admitted making racist gestures at a Leeds United match has been jailed for 16 weeks.

David Ellis, 39, of Pottery Lane, York, was filmed making the gestures during a fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road on 2 October 2022.

The footage was shared on social media, where it was seen by police officers, and an investigation was launched.

Det Sgt Rob Kennerley from West Yorkshire Police said the force "always takes reports of hate crime seriously".