The store is in a Cumulative Impact Zone, introduced to limit the availability of alcohol in Harehills, which means any new applicants have to demonstrate they will not contribute to social problems.

Outlining her objection to the application, Ms Arif said there were already too many off-licences in the area.

"Every time I see a new application it feels like a punch in the gut," she said.

Ms Arif added: "St James's Hospital has a large workforce that passes through Harehills on their way to work, many of them women.

"I've had nurses approach me to say they feel intimidated during the darker nights because of the larger gatherings of males."

West Yorkshire Police also objected to the application, with PC Andy Clifford telling the hearing Harehills already had 29 off-licences.

He said street drinking had caused a "general bad atmosphere" in the suburb, with regular occurrences of swearing and fighting.

The shop owner, Samson Ukubamicael, told the hearing he needed to sell alcohol as an extra stream of revenue, amid rising costs for his business.

"I can't increase the price of milk and bread too much, because I want to keep it affordable for everyone," he told the hearing.

His solicitor, James Rankin, told a panel of three councillors that "alcohol would be a small part of the offer, but an important part".

He said Mr Ukubamicael had business rates to pay and that "his heating and electricity bills have all increased".

Leeds City Council is due to announce its decision next week.

