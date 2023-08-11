Tribute to 'true gent' killed in hit-and-run
At a glance
Andy Forrest, 75, was killed as he used a zebra crossing in Eastbourne
He was hit by a car which failed to stop
Police have arrested six men in connection with the incident
Mr Forrest's family described him as a "true gent"
- Published
The family of an Eastbourne man who was killed in a hit-and-run have paid tribute, calling him "a true gent".
Andy Forrest, 75, was hit as he used a zebra crossing in Upperton Road, Eastbourne, at around 19:50 BST on 26 July.
The driver of the car failed to stop, police said.
Six men, aged between 24 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.
They have all been released on bail while enquiries continue.
In a statement released by Sussex Police, Mr Freeman's family said: “We are truly devastated by Andy’s sudden death in such terrible and dramatic circumstances.
“He was an accomplished artist, musician and published author with a wide circle of friends in the Eastbourne community.
“He was much loved by all his family and friends. Always kind, always smiling and always grateful.
"He was a true gent. He will be greatly missed by us all.”
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.