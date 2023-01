Jersey recorded its warmest ever New Year's Eve in 2022, according to weather experts.

Temperatures reached 14C (57.2F) on the final day of the year, beating the previous record of 13.6C (56.48F) in 2021, Jersey Met Office said.

The island had its hottest year on record in 2022, with the average temperature going up by 0.2C (0.36F) to 13.56C (56.4F).

Jersey Met Office said the days following New Year's Eve had also been "exceptionally mild".