Woman arrested after man shot in the head
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head.
The shooting happened on Southampton Road in Northampton at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
A 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition, Northamptonshire Police said.
The force said the woman remained in police custody.
