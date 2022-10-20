Woman arrested after man shot in the head

﻿Police cordoned off Southampton Road in Northampton after the incident on Saturday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Southampton Road in Northampton at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force said the woman remained in police custody.

