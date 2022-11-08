A cafe has taken action after a complaint about pigeons wandering in and being fed by diners.

Mike Ashburner said he was "disgusted" to see a fellow customer feeding a pigeon while he ate his breakfast inside at Diggle's Cafe in Barrow.

H﻿e complained to Barrow Council, which has given cafe staff advice on how to keep the "health hazard" birds out.

A spokesman for Diggle’s in Dalton Road said it had put up posters urging customers to refrain from feeding pigeons that wander in.