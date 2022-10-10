Third arrest over Tralee funeral killing
A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee on 5 October.
Mr Dooley, a father-of-seven of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died after he was attacked at the funeral at Rath Cemetery.
A third man, in his 40s, was arrested in connection with his death on Monday, gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.
Mr Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, appeared in court on Thursday charged with his murder.
On Saturday Mr Dooley's cousin, Thomas Dooley, 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, on the Carrigrohane road in Cork, was also charged with his murder.