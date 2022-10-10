A﻿ third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee on 5 October.

Mr Dooley, a father-of-seven of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died after he was attacked at the funeral at Rath Cemetery.

A third man, in his 40s, was arrested in connection with his death on Monday, gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.

M﻿r Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, appeared in court on Thursday charged with his murder.

O﻿n Saturday Mr Dooley's cousin, Thomas Dooley, 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, on the Carrigrohane road in Cork, was also charged with his murder.