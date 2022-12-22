A charity said the number of Christmas hampers it hands out to those in need has more than doubled in the last three years.

Future Projects runs community schemes in Norfolk and provides support for people facing hardship.

It said it had made 270 parcels this year, up from 116 in 2019, with a "significant" increase in working families who needed help.

The charity's chief executive, Daniel Childerhouse, said: "We're seeing people in really desperate situations now."