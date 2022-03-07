Archaeologists have unearthed a rare Pictish stone in Angus.

The 1.7m (5.5ft) long carved monument is one of only about 200 to be found.

The discovery was made by a team from the University of Aberdeen during survey work at Aberlemno, where important Pictish finds have been made previously.

The site is near a suspected location of the Battle of Dun Nechtain, also known as the Battle of Nechtansmere. Fought in 685 AD, it saw Picts defeat an army of Northumbrian Angles.

The stone is thought to date from the 5th or 6th Centuries.

Archaeologists carrying out a geophysical survey of a field spotted anomalies below ground which looked like evidence of a settlement.

They dug a test pit and came across the carved stone.

The discovery was made in early 2020, but the Covid pandemic delayed the recovery of the stone until now.

It is to be carefully examined and the settlement where it was found is to be further excavated.