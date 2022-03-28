Fire crews have spent a third day tackling a large wildfire at Achmore on Lewis.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five appliances were at the scene with crews trying to extinguish the flames with hose reel jets and beaters.

The blaze was first reported early on Saturday morning.

At its peak, it was burning on two fire fronts almost a mile long.

Coastguard, airport firefighters, mountain rescuers and estate staff have been helping to battle the flames.

The SFRS said it was also dealing with a wildfire near Tongue in Sutherland.