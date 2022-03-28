Fire crews' third day tackling Lewis wildfire
At a glance
Fire crews have spent a third day tackling a large wildfire at Achmore on Lewis.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five appliances were at the scene with crews trying to extinguish the flames with hose reel jets and beaters.
The blaze was first reported early on Saturday morning.
At its peak, it was burning on two fire fronts almost a mile long.
Coastguard, airport firefighters, mountain rescuers and estate staff have been helping to battle the flames.
The SFRS said it was also dealing with a wildfire near Tongue in Sutherland.
Moor fires
The fire has come at a time of heightened risk of wildfires in parts of Scotland due to dry weather and large areas of dead vegetation.
There have been several grass and moor fires over the last two weeks, with locations including Ben Lomond in the Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and Gruinard, a small uninhabited island in the Highlands where germ warfare tests were carried out in World War Two.