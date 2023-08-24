Two men were hurt during a robbery in Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the robbery, involving an "unknown number of suspects", happened at about 10:20 BST on Tuesday on Exmoor.

Officers said two men - a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s - were attacked in a parked vehicle on the road between Brayford and Simonsbath.

Both men suffered facial injuries, police added.