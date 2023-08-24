Appeal after two men injured during robbery
Two men were hurt during a robbery in Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the robbery, involving an "unknown number of suspects", happened at about 10:20 BST on Tuesday on Exmoor.
Officers said two men - a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s - were attacked in a parked vehicle on the road between Brayford and Simonsbath.
Both men suffered facial injuries, police added.
Police said: "Property was also stolen from them.
"It is believed the victims may have been known to the suspects."
Police urged anyone with information to get in touch.
