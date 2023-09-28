Man who raped young girl jailed for 18 years
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a girl which started when she was five.
Terry Judd, 37, from Farnborough, Hampshire, was found guilty of 12 counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration of a child under 13.
The crimes were all committed in Surrey, according to a police spokesman.
Judd was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.
He also pleaded guilty to a further count of rape of a child under 13 at an earlier hearing.
The girl came forward and told her mother about the sexual abuse she was suffering in July 2022, Surrey Police said.
Her mother reported the allegations to police and Judd was arrested the following day.
Det Con Kiki Phillips, from Surrey Police, said: “She was under 10 years old when she summoned the courage to make a disclosure of the abuse she had suffered by Judd.
"Her bravery in giving such detailed evidence ensured Judd was sent to prison, unable to cause any further harm to children."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.