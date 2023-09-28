A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a girl which started when she was five.

Terry Judd, 37, from Farnborough, Hampshire, was found guilty of 12 counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration of a child under 13.

The crimes were all committed in Surrey, according to a police spokesman.

Judd was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.