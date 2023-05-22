Donegal man jailed for 14 years over partner's killing
At a glance
Richard Burke was found guilty of killing Jasmine McMonagle on grounds of diminished responsibility in March
The court heard that Burke's responsibility for the killing was substantially diminished by a mental disorder
The judge said that despite Burke's condition, he "must bear a considerable degree of responsibility" for the crime
Mr Justice Burns imposed a sentence of 15 years with the final year suspended for five years
- Published
A County Donegal man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the killing of his partner.
Jasmine McMonagle, 28, was found strangled and beaten to death at her home in Killygordon in January 2019.
Richard Burke, 32, also from Killygordon, was convicted of Ms McMonagle's manslaughter in March earlier this year.
The court heard that his responsibility for the killing was substantially diminished by a mental disorder.
Mr Justice Burns said Burke's condition was impacted by drug and alcohol use which he "deliberately" partook in while failing to comply with his medication.
Despite his condition, the judge said Burke knew that what he was doing was wrong, understood the nature of what he was doing and he could have stopped himself.
He said that the fact that the killing took place in the victim’s own home while children were present, along with the level of violence used were all aggravating factors in the case.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that gardaí (Irish police) had to force their way into the family home after a stand off with Burke.
The decision to enter the house was taken when a child was seen at the window, RTÉ said.
'Extremely violent and brutal attack'
The judge also noted the level of violence used against Ms McMonagle, including the use of weapons.
The judge said that Burke "must bear a considerable degree of responsibility" for the crime, stating it was an "extremely violent and brutal attack".
He imposed a sentence of 15 years with the final year suspended for five years, on the condition that he undergo psychiatric assessment and remain under post-release supervision for those five years.
The judge described Ms McMonagle as a "loving and caring mother" and was highly regarded by her family and friends.
Issuing a statement afterwards, Ms McMonagle’s family said that "nothing will ever bring back our beautiful Jasmine".
They added that they will do everything to ensure that her memory is kept alive and thanked everyone who has supported them.