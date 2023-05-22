A County Donegal man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the killing of his partner.

Jasmine McMonagle, 28, was found strangled and beaten to death at her home in Killygordon in January 2019.

Richard Burke, 32, also from Killygordon, was convicted of Ms McMonagle's manslaughter in March earlier this year.

The court heard that his responsibility for the killing was substantially diminished by a mental disorder.

Mr Justice Burns said Burke's condition was impacted by drug and alcohol use which he "deliberately" partook in while failing to comply with his medication.

Despite his condition, the judge said Burke knew that what he was doing was wrong, understood the nature of what he was doing and he could have stopped himself.

He said that the fact that the killing took place in the victim’s own home while children were present, along with the level of violence used were all aggravating factors in the case.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that gardaí (Irish police) had to force their way into the family home after a stand off with Burke.

The decision to enter the house was taken when a child was seen at the window, RTÉ said.