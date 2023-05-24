World Champion javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread has urged a council to "go back to the drawing board" over budget cuts to a children's nursery.

The Pen Green Centre in Corby will have its budget cut by half, North Northamptonshire Council said earlier this year.

Whitbread, who has spoken about her own time in care, external, visited the centre and said it was "a lifeline for our young families and children in care in the community".

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council said the authority was "getting behind all our maintained nurseries" and had made the funding fairer.