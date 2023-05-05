Two ambulances loaded with aid from the UK have arrived in Ukraine.

They were handed over at the Polish/Ukrainian border after a 1,200-mile (1,931km) drive from Northampton.

The vehicles contained stretchers and medical supplies, as well as food and clothes donated by businesses on the Brackmills Industrial estate in the town.

Sara Homer, chief executive of the Brackmills Business Improvement District, made the trip and said the handover was a "weird surreal moment that I'll never forget".