Ambulances arrive in Ukraine after 1,200-mile trip
Two ambulance carrying aid from Northampton have arrived in Ukraine
They were donated by businesses on the Brackmills industrial estate
One was collected by the Ukrainian Army and the other is heading to a city near the Russian border
Two ambulances loaded with aid from the UK have arrived in Ukraine.
They were handed over at the Polish/Ukrainian border after a 1,200-mile (1,931km) drive from Northampton.
The vehicles contained stretchers and medical supplies, as well as food and clothes donated by businesses on the Brackmills Industrial estate in the town.
Sara Homer, chief executive of the Brackmills Business Improvement District, made the trip and said the handover was a "weird surreal moment that I'll never forget".
The vehicles left on Friday April 28 and were taken into Ukraine on Monday at the border city of Medyka, in south-eastern Poland.
The first vehicle was collected by soldiers from the Azov battalion of the Ukrainian Army.
They told the team they were very grateful for the donation and were "hugging us constantly", Ms Homer said.
One of the ambulances got a puncture in Poland but a passing breakdown crew came to the rescue and escorted the stricken vehicle to a rural repair shop.
The second ambulance is being taken by aid workers in Ukraine to the city of Sumy near the Russian border.
