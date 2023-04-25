Large industrial estate fires close roads in town
At a glance
Fire crews attend a blaze at businesses in Corby, Northants
Roads near the Earlstrees Industrial Estate are closed
Residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed
Roads have been closed while crews tackle a fire at a town's industrial estate.
Crews were called at about 04:15 BST to Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby, where two units were well alight, Northamptonshire Fire Service said.
Police have closed Princewood Road, and a number of other roads, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Eyewitness, JA Mills, said the plume of smoke looked "massive", and a whole building could have been destroyed.
An eyewitness said the smoke could be seen about nine miles (14km) away in Uppingham in Rutland.
The smoke was due to affect business and residents "for some time", so they have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut, "due to the smoke plume", the fire service said.
The fire service said nine appliances were at the scene, including crews from neighbouring counties, and officers worked hard to contain it and protect surrounding premises.
The incident was due to be "scaled down" with firefighters remaining at the scene "until further notice".
No-one was hurt, it added.
