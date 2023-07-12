Parents of nursery age and post-16 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could have to pay more for school transport in future under a council plan.

Shropshire Council is proposing ending financial contributions for children it has no legal duty to provide for.

The move would save £350,000 annually, but a report for the local authority said it was expected to have a "high negative impact" on the children involved.

The council's cabinet will examine the report on 19 July.