School transport cuts for SEND pupils proposed
At a glance
Shropshire Council is considering withdrawing school transport support for nursery and post-16 children with special educational needs and disabilities
The move is expected to save £350,000 a year
But a report for the local authority admits the move would be likely to have a "high negative impact" on the children affected
Councillors will consider the proposals, with consultation slated for 19 July

Parents of nursery age and post-16 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could have to pay more for school transport in future under a council plan.
Shropshire Council is proposing ending financial contributions for children it has no legal duty to provide for.
The move would save £350,000 annually, but a report for the local authority said it was expected to have a "high negative impact" on the children involved.
The council's cabinet will examine the report on 19 July.
If members approve it, an eight-week consultation would begin in September and the new policy could be adopted in September 2024.
The report also proposes cutting transport assistance from mainstream post-16 pupils.
It acknowledges the changes could be seen as "running against the corporate aims of the council with regard to children and young people and their life chances".
Six SEND nursery children, 104 SEND post-16 students and 56 mainstream post-16 pupils received council help with transport this year at a cost of £647,000.
Parents or carers have to contribute either £933 or £299 annually, based on their circumstances.
'Budget pressures'
Children currently receiving transport assistance under the existing policy would not be affected by the plan.
Neither would schoolchildren aged up to 16, as councils have a statutory duty to provide access for those SEND pupils.
An impact assessment drawn up with the report warns the council it could face a judicial review if the cabinet agrees to the consultation.
It also reveals that when the council went to other local authorities to see what is provided elsewhere, it was "unable to find a local authority that has completely withdrawn discretionary funding for SEND post-16 [pupils]".
No-one wants or likes to change or cut services or funding, but Shropshire Council is facing "severe budget pressures", councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight said.
It has already brought in several "innovative transport solutions" but "to realise a significant budget reduction a policy change must be considered", she added.
