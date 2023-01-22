A community group has been set up with the aim to buy an art deco building that was once a cinema, theatre and bingo hall.

The Rushden Ritz Theatre Preservation group, external hopes to buy the former Flutters Bingo and Social Club, in Rushden, Northamptonshire, that closed on 19 December.

The Ritz opened in 1936 as a cinema and was also used by local theatre groups to stage musicals and pantomimes.

It is for sale on the open market for £625,000.