Trawler tragedies anniversary marked by service
At a glance
A service in Hull marks the loss of 60 men when three trawlers sank
The vessels all sank on 26 January - two in 1955 and one in 1968
One attendee says the trawlermen "gave their lives to feed the nation"
A service has been held to mark the sinking of three Hull trawlers with the loss of 60 lives.
The Lorella and Roderigo were both lost in a snow storm off the coast of Iceland on 26 January 1955.
On the same date in 1968 the crew of 20 aboard the Kingston Peridot perished when their ship sank on the way to the Icelandic fishing grounds.
The memorial took place near the Bullnose Heritage Centre on Hessle Road in the former heart of Hull's fishing community.
The service was attended by ex-trawlermen, Hull's Lord Mayor, city councillors and families and friends of lost fishermen.
More than 6,000 trawlermen from the city were lost at sea and some of the names are recorded on steel boards at the memorial site.
One woman attending the service said the loss of life in the fishing industry was “heartbreaking”.
"It’s something that should never be forgotten," she said. "Men gave their lives to feed the nation and they should be recognised always."