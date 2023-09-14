A group of people got into a fight involving knives and hammers, police have said.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was called to Milby Court, Borehamwood, at about 16:55 BST on Wednesday.

Det Con Ben Nash said: "We understand people living locally may be feeling concerned, but I’d like to reassure them that we are currently on scene investigating and police officers remain in the area with inquiries ongoing."

He asked for people to check their dash-cam and CCTV footage and for anyone to get in touch if they witnessed anything.