Three people have been arrested after a man was injured in a stabbing in Leicester city centre.

Leicestershire Police were called to a report of four people fighting in Market Place at about 20:45 BST on Friday.

A man, in his 20s, was found with stab wound injuries - not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing - and taken to hospital.

Two men, 18 and 20, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed while inquiries continue.

