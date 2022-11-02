Man with Alzheimer's injured in ‘cowardly’ attack
An elderly man with Alzheimer's has been assaulted during a robbery at his home.
The man, in his 80s, suffered cuts and bruises during the "cowardly" attack in Chancery Court, Wilford, at about 19.30 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
Detectives said a Rolex watch was stolen during the robbery.
They are now asking for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a vulnerable and defenceless victim.
“I am sure the public will be every bit as disgusted as I am by this incident, and I am appealing directly to them to help us catch the people responsible.
“I urgently want to hear from anyone who noticed two men in the area yesterday evening or who noticed any vehicles that were out of place or acting suspiciously.
“This is a reprehensible crime and I am determined we get justice for the victim.”