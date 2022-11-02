Oxford Street dazzles with recycled Christmas lights
At a glance
Oxford Street in central London has been illuminated with 300,000 stars for its annual Christmas display
The New West End Company, which organises the attraction, has focussed on it being environmentally friendly
It said the hours they will be turned on this year will be reduced by two-thirds to save energy
The lights are made from recycled polymer which can be recycled further
