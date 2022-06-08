A hoard of Viking-age treasure unearthed by a metal detectorist in south-west Scotland has set a visitor record on its return to the region.

The exhibition at Kirkcudbright Galleries has welcomed more than 30,000 people, making it the most popular since the venue opened in 2018.

The rare and often unique items are being taken on tour across the country from their permanent home at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

They are in Dumfries and Galloway until 10 July and will move to Aberdeen Art Gallery from 30 July.