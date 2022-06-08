Viking-age treasure exhibition sets visitor record
- Published
A hoard of Viking-age treasure unearthed by a metal detectorist in south-west Scotland has set a visitor record on its return to the region.
The exhibition at Kirkcudbright Galleries has welcomed more than 30,000 people, making it the most popular since the venue opened in 2018.
The rare and often unique items are being taken on tour across the country from their permanent home at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
They are in Dumfries and Galloway until 10 July and will move to Aberdeen Art Gallery from 30 July.
The items were discovered by metal detectorist Derek McLennan in 2014.
A lengthy battle ensued over where the best location to house the collection waould be, with the eventual decicion going in favour of National Museums Scotland (NMS).
However, it gave a commitment at the time to bring the items closer to the spot where they were discovered with future exhibitions.
The event at Kirkcudbright has proved a big attraction at the new venue.
Dr Chris Breward, NMS director, said he was delighted by the success it had enjoyed.
"It has been a pleasure to work with our colleagues at Kirkcudbright Galleries and we look forward to continuing our collaboration around the Galloway Hoard for many years to come," he said.
Culture Minister Neil Gray said the Scottish government had been pleased to assist in funding the tour.
"I would urge anyone who hasn’t seen it yet to do so before it moves on to the Aberdeen Art Gallery," he added.