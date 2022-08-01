Council headquarters still closed after fire
- Published
A council headquarters remains closed but has been handed back to Nottinghamshire County Council following a fire that spread across four floors.
County Hall in West Bridgford has suffered fire, smoke and water damage due to the blaze.
Staff have been told to work from home or other buildings while the site is cleaned up.
The cause of the fire, which started on Thursday, is still being investigated.
Some staff who left essential items in the building before it was evacuated have been allowed to collect their belongings over the weekend.
In an update on Monday, a council spokesperson said: “County Hall has been handed back to the county council by the emergency services and the clean-up is now under way."
The fire initially started on the first floor of the building, before spreading to the second, third and fourth floors.
Twelve fire engines were sent to the scene, with Nottinghamshire crews supported by those from Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
The fire service confirmed on Thursday that nobody was injured during the fire.