Fly-tipper filmed dumping rubbish from trolley
- Published
A brazen fly-tipper who was caught on CCTV dumping building waste from a flat-bed trolley has been fined.
David Thomas, of Thorndyke Avenue, Middlesbrough, was twice filmed illegally disposing of rubbish in the town in June.
The 52-year-old dumped a "substantial" amount of waste, prompting a member of the public to report him to the council.
At Teesside Magistrates' Court, he was ordered to pay £240 for the clean-up and a victim surcharge of £114.
Thomas was also given a community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
Magistrates heard how he had used a large trolley, normally seen in DIY stores, to illegally deposit household building waste on 8 and 15 June.
But it was not until he tried to empty the trolley in the grounds of Grove Hill Community Hub that he was eventually caught by a passer-by.
They alerted Middlesbrough Council's environmental safety officers who brought the prosecution before magistrates.
"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted us in securing this result", the council said after sentencing.
They urged the public to continue reporting such incidents so it can "take action against the perpetrators".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.