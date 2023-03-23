Teenage girl found dead at school
An 18-year-old girl has been found dead at a school in Shropshire.
A spokesperson for Oswestry School - which caters for day and boarding pupils - said she died in her sleep and was found on the morning of 18 March.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole school," a statement said.
"Our priority is supporting our pupils and staff, and her family."
The independent school was founded in 1407 and has pupils aged from four to 18.
