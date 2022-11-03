Thousands of adopted people who requested their birth records under a new law in the Republic of Ireland did not receive them by the deadline on Wednesday.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland and the child and family agency Tusla said that out of more than 6,000 requests, just 65 had been concluded.

The requests were made under the Birth Information and Tracing Bill 2022, which gives adopted people an automatic right to see their original birth certificates.

It became law in June 2022.

T﻿he agencies said part of the reason for the delay was that the law gave officials just one month to find records.

Claire McGettrick, co-founder of the Adoption Rights Alliance, told RTÉ that the deadline was "unrealistic" because of how information is defined and categorised under the legislation.

She said the minister "failed to consult us" along the way, the system was designed without them, and that the implementation group created did not see an affected person appointed to the group.

"This is a situation of the minister’s making, he has promised a landmark system, promised a brand spanking new system and he has created and designed it without us and has created chaos instead," Ms McGettrick said.

Previously, adoptees had to apply to the authorities to find out their identity at birth.

Parents were able to object and block the release of information.

Tulsa said anyone waiting for records would receive them by the end of January.