Two arrests after student property burgled
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a student property in Nottingham was targeted by burglars.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to accommodation in Terrace Street in Hyson Green at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday after two men were seen "rummaging around in the communal area of the complex".
A 58-year-old and 54-year-old were arrested on suspicion of burglary, with one also arrested in connection with thefts from shops and another burglary in Canning Circus.
Police advised students not to leave valuables in communal areas and to lock windows and doors when not at home.