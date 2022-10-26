A﻿ £5m project to build a link road between Leicester’s Welford Road and Aylestone Road has been completed.

Leicester City Council said the Putney Road Link Road was designed to create a shorter route for traffic moving east to west across the southern part of the city.

I﻿t is also intended to relieve congestion on the southern ring road.

The project was part funded by £3.2m from the government’s National Productivity Investment Fund.