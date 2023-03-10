Garda suspended over alleged crime links
A detective was arrested earlier this week as part of an investigation into officers suspected of working for organised crime groups, gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed.
Investigators suspect the officer, who was released without charge, may have been linked to the Hutch gang which was involved in a feud with the rival Kinahans.
He has been suspended from duty with cash and ammunition also seized.
A file on the case is to be sent to the Irish Director of Public Prosecutions.
The arrested officer, who is licensed to carry a firearm was attached to the Special Detective Unit (SDU), better known as the Special Branch. It investigates terrorism and organised crime.
The Hutch-Kinahan feud has claimed 18 lives; 17 of the murders were carried out on behalf of the Kinahans.
Gerard Hutch, 59, also known as "The Monk" is currently in custody after standing trial for the murder of David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.
A verdict is expected on 17 April.