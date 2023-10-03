Campaign calls for safety improvements at junction
A campaign group calling for safety improvements to a major road has been set up.
Last month, a man sustained serious leg injuries in a crash at the crossroads between the A17 and Station Road at Terrington St Clement, Norfolk.
The A17 is one of two main routes between Norfolk and the Midlands and carries a large volume of traffic, particularly heavy goods vehicles.
Norfolk County Council said installing average speed cameras on the A17 had reduced the number and severity of accidents at the junction.
Jason Shaw, who arranged a meeting in the village for Tuesday evening, said people were very concerned about the junction and wanted to work with the council to make it safer.
David Hillier, chairman of Terrington St Clement Parish Council, said: "We need something done with this junction.
"There are all sorts of schools of thought. The county [council] has in the past altered the signage, they have... altered the speed limits.
"It’s down to volume of traffic... on the road and coming out of the village."
In 2015, a petition demanding improvements to the A17 received 4,500 signatures.
It followed a crash in which a woman in her 20s was killed and two boys suffered life-changing injuries.
"It’s depressing. It makes it feel as though we are a forgotten part of the county," Mr Hillier added.
The staggered junction with Station Road is particularly difficult for lorries and tractors towing trailers.
Some drivers told BBC Radio Norfolk there was not enough room in the central reservation to keep trailers out of the carriageway, and they could not cross quickly enough.
One said he felt he was taking his life in his hands every time.
The council said the A17 had a lower rate of accidents than similar roads of its kind.
