A campaign group calling for safety improvements to a major road has been set up.

Last month, a man sustained serious leg injuries in a crash at the crossroads between the A17 and Station Road at Terrington St Clement, Norfolk.

The A17 is one of two main routes between Norfolk and the Midlands and carries a large volume of traffic, particularly heavy goods vehicles.

Norfolk County Council said installing average speed cameras on the A17 had reduced the number and severity of accidents at the junction.