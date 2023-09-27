The council would let the homes to individuals and families on temporary homeless licenses, for periods typically between three months to two years.

They would be built on a disused car park between Opladen Way and Bagshot Road.

A new access road would be built off Opladen Way so that residents would not have to enter via the nearby Rockhurst Car dealership and BP petrol station.

Each of the three houses would include three bedrooms and the flats would have one bedroom.

They would also get their own parking spaces, with electric vehicle charging points and one bike locker per bedroom.

Additionally, the houses would each have some private garden space, and there would be public space outside for children to play together.

A planning statement on behalf of the council said the proposed development "would be conducted on under-utilised land and would deliver high-quality affordable housing within existing communities".

The proposal became public after Bracknell Forest Council submitted its formal application for full planning permission earlier in September.

Those who apply would have to satisfy a test for priority need to be eligible to rent the homes.