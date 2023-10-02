Anti-discrimination law is 'amazing' - campaigners
Campaigners have welcomed the introduction of Guernsey's new anti-discrimination legislation, saying it has been a " really long time coming".
The law, which came into force on Sunday, criminalises discrimination on the grounds of disability, carer status, race, religion or belief and sexual orientation.
It covers areas including employment, the provision of goods and services, accommodation and membership of clubs and associations.
The States began talks about discrimination legislation in 2003.
'Respect and dignity'
The first form of the legislation, prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of sex, marriage and gender reassignment in employment was introduced in 2006.
Carol Le Page, chair of the Guernsey Disability Alliance, said additional protections for people from other backgrounds were long overdue.
"It's been a really long time coming," she said.
"It's just amazing that it's actually here - we've done it at last.
"It's a really good feeling that rights are protected now."
Michael Ellis, who is sight-impaired, said the new legislation "meant a lot" to him.
"I have that assurance that I will be treated equally but there's that respect and dignity about it," he said.
"How that plays out in day-to-day life is going to vary for each person but it means a lot to know that you've got that back-up."
'Quite complicated'
The Employment and Equal Opportunities Service (EEOS) has been set up to oversee the introduction of the legislation.
EEOS director Stephen Glencross said some parts of the legislation could be "quite complicated" for businesses to navigate and the service was on hand to assist.
He said: "The nuances with the new legislation is some of the requirements around things like reasonable adjustments, whether somebody has a disability or not as defined within the legislation, some of those things are quite complicated and will be different from individual to individual.
"I don't think it's possible for a business to be completely ready but we would expect organisations to be contacting us."
