Islanders have suggested cutting spending on consultants, scrapping the States IT contract and reducing deputies pay as ways the States could save money in the future.

The States of Guernsey has launched a survey, external asking for ideas from the public.

In February, Guernsey’s politicians failed to agree a package of reforms to the island’s tax system, but it did agree to reduce spending across the States.

It plans to save between £10m and £16m every year for five years.