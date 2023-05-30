Swimming pool to reopen after 16 months of closure
A Kent swimming pool is set to reopen after closing for the majority of the past two years.
Freedom Leisure - the company that took over Tenterden Leisure Centre on 1 May - said the swimming pool would open from 07:30 BST on Thursday.
"We hope to see lots of people coming for a swim, especially as it is half-term,” said Matt Wickham, Freedom Leisure's chief operating officer.
The wave machine, flume and children's play area will open at 10:00.
Tenterden's swimming pool first closed in October 2021 before reopening in September the following year
It was forced to shut again in December 2022 after debris fell from the roof.
Ashford Borough Council cut funding to its previous operators - Tenterden Leisure Trust and Serco - in February, before handing management over to Freedom Leisure.
“We know how vital these leisure facilities are for our residents’ health and wellbeing and we look forward to seeing them being used," said Jo Fox, assistant director of environment, property and recreation at Ashford Borough Council.
The pool is currently running on a slightly reduced capacity until it has recruited enough staff to open fully.
