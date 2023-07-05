Hartlepool Tall Ships: What visitors need to know

Thousands of visitors are expected to head to Hartlepool as the town hosts the Tall Ships Race for the first time since 2010.

The international event is a summer series held in European waters where ports along the route host festivals over three to four days.

This year, ships will sail from Den Helder, in the Netherlands, to Hartlepool, then back across the North Sea to the Norwegian city of Fredrikstad.

Vessels from around the world will sail to Hartlepool, with live music and entertainment planned across the festival.