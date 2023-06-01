Trail celebrating Archibald Knox launched
At a glance
A trail highlighting the life and work of Manx-born artist Archibald Knox has been launched
A series of QR codes have been attached to buildings in 27 locations across the island explaining his connection to the place
People can visit graves and war memorials bearing his designs and his former homes
The Art Nouveau designer was born in Tromode in 1864
A trail mapping the life and work of Art Nouveau designer Archibald Knox on the Isle of Man has been launched.
More than 60 pieces of work or aspects of the artist's life in 27 locations have been made available to discover by scanning QR codes.
They include war memorials and graves he designed and his former homes on the island.
Chris Hobdell from the Archibald Knox Forum said the map shows how the island "inspired and motivated" the designer.
Born in 1864 in Tromode, Knox's designs are characterised by their distinctive interlace patterns.
Known by many for his metal work as primary designer for Liberty of London, the artist is also recognised for his paintings and sketches.
Following the new trail, when a QR code on a building is scanned it connects the user to a website map which outlines Knox's connection with the place.
In the island's capital, people can visit the Douglas School of Art were Knox studied and later taught, home where he died and various war memorials designed by him.
In neighbouring Braddan 12 graves designed by or associated with Knox can be found in the new church cemetery.
Mr Hobdell said each destination illustrated that, along with his formal training, "the island’s history, culture and scenery is what made this man".
The trail, which has been supported by Culture Vannin, the Isle of Man Arts Council and the government's Visit Isle of Man agency, is also set to feature as part of the largest exhibition of the Manx-born designer's works in 2025.
It will be made up of works never seen before on the island and trail walks "explaining where he sat when he was painting a particular scene", Mr Hobdell said.
The aim of that project was to try to "put the Isle of Man on the map, like Charles Rennie Mackintosh is for Glasgow, Knox can be for the Isle of Man", he added.
