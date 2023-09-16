An award-winning south-east London cinema has "reluctantly" raised its prices for the first time in 13 years due to the rising costs of running it.

Peckhamplex, which describes itself as "probably London's cheapest cinema", was well-known for its basic ticket price - which remained at £4.99 no matter what day or time.

The Rye Lane institution increased this to £5.99 on Friday.

Director Simone Brown said operating costs had "risen very substantially" since 2010.